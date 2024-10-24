Mountain rescue team evacuate walker who suffered “serious injury” during fall in Peak District
Shortly after midday on Monday, October 21, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a fallen walker.
A team spokesperson said: “A walker had fallen in the Hern Stones area of Bleaklow and was unable to bear weight on their knee.
“The team arrived, assessed for a serious knee injury and packaged the casualty, using our vacuum splints, into our stretcher for a moorland carry to the roadside, where an ambulance took them for onward treatment.
“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. 16 team members were involved and the team were stood down 4.00pm.”
If you need mountain rescue remember to call 999 – police – mountain rescue. You can donate to support the team’s work here.
