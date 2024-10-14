Mountain rescue team called to popular Peak District beauty spot after person suffers “significant injury” during fall
At 4.40pm on Sunday, October 13, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to help after an individual suffered a fall at Stanage.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called by our duty controller to assist with a boulderer at Stanage who had taken a fall from height – sustaining a significant leg injury.
“Local team members were quickly on-scene along with doctors from the air ambulance service. Further team members attending helicopter training at a nearby glider club were close behind to provide further assistance.
“After the boulderer was given pain relief and their leg splinted with a vacuum split, they were then placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.
If you need mountain rescue dial 999 and ask for ‘police – mountain rescue.’ You can donate to support EMRT’s work here.
