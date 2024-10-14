Mountain rescue team called to popular Peak District beauty spot after person suffers “significant injury” during fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers after suffering a “significant injury” during a fall in the Peak District.

At 4.40pm on Sunday, October 13, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to help after an individual suffered a fall at Stanage.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called by our duty controller to assist with a boulderer at Stanage who had taken a fall from height – sustaining a significant leg injury.

“Local team members were quickly on-scene along with doctors from the air ambulance service. Further team members attending helicopter training at a nearby glider club were close behind to provide further assistance.

The incident occurred at Stanage Edge in the Peak District. Photo © David Martin (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“After the boulderer was given pain relief and their leg splinted with a vacuum split, they were then placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.

If you need mountain rescue dial 999 and ask for ‘police – mountain rescue.’ You can donate to support EMRT’s work here.