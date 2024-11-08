Mountain rescue team bring walkers to safety at popular Peak District hiking spot

A pair of walkers were brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers – after losing their way at a popular Peak District hiking spot.

Shortly before 4.45pm on Monday, November 4, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of two walkers lost in the Crowden Tower area of the Kinder plateau.

A team spokesperson said: “They had started their day out around 11.00am and summited Jacob’s Ladder, before following the edge path to the downfall. They then decide to follow the old Pennine Way route through the plateau, where they became lost.

“We tried to use phone find technology to obtain a precise location, however, were unable to achieve this. Our control were able to speak with the pair and managed to obtain other location data from their phone which provided us with an accurate position.

The two lost walkers were eventually located. Credit: Kinder MRT

“Hill parties were deployed to Edale Cross and then onto the casualty party location around Crowden Tower, where they were soon found. The pair were well equipped and just a little cold. They were escorted back to Edale Cross and then down to base before onward travel to Edale.

“As this callout was progressing, our team members at Edale Cross were approached by a disorientated walker looking for some advice and support. He didn’t have a torch and was struggling along.

“An additional hill party was dispatched up the Edale Cross track to provide some support and ensure he got down safely. The casualty was staying in the village and was escorted back to his accommodation.”

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations – you can donate to support their work here.