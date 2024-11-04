Mountain rescue team bring walkers to safety after losing signal while calling for help on Peak District’s Kinder Scout

Two walkers were brought to safety by mountain rescue volunteers after getting lost in the dark on Kinder Scout – the highest point in the Peak District.

At 6.00pm on Saturday, November 2, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) received reports of two walkers that were lost on Kinder Scout.

A team spokesperson said: “A pair of walkers had become lost and benighted on Kinder Scout. They had called 999 for help, but then lost signal. The only message they were able to get through was that they were lost between Jacob’s Ladder and Kinder Scout. The phone then became unreachable.

“We decided that Kinder Scout might mean the “true” summit of Kinder or spot height 636. So we began a search of the southern edges and the area up to 636 and Crowden Head. Two Kinder parties and two search dog teams began searching the area.

The two walkers were eventually located and brought to safety. Credit: KMRT

“Although visibility was poor, it was a still night and sound was travelling really well. Fortunately, one of our search parties heard some shouts from the area around the Woolpacks and on further investigation, they located the missing walkers. Although cold, they were able to be warmed up and walked back to our vehicles at Edale Cross.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge, and the team is funded entirely by public donations. You can donate to support the team’s work here.