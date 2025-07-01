Firefighters deployed to the Peak District after disposable BBQ sets fire

Police received reports of fires, barbeques and an abandoned vehicle in the Peak District.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire on Haddon Road in Bakewell yesterday evening (Monday, June 30).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 18:45 hours on Monday 30 June, firefighters from Bakewell were called to a fire in the open on Haddon Road in Bakewell.

“The crew found the disposable BBQ out on arrival. Fire safety guidance was provided to members of the public. Firefighters left the scene at 19:04 hours.”

Police have attended the area as well to carry out patrols following reports of barbeques, litter and fire.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Derbyshire Fire Service were in attendance in Bakewell in relation to the fire report and thankfully put it out extremely quick before it spread.

"We have had thousands of visitors just to Rutland Recreation Ground alone today, unfortunately leaving behind lots of litter after their picnics.

“Anti-Social Behaviour patrols have been carried out in Bakewell and surrounding villages with several reports being received in relation to fires, barbeques and an abandoned vehicle in Tideswell."

Officers have launched an appeal to the public asking anyone who has any information in relation the fire to contact the force using any of the following reporting methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.