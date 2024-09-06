Fire service issues update on blaze that broke out at shop in Buxton town centre

Firefighters from Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith were called to attend a fire in the ground floor of a commercial property on Spring Gardens, Buxton at 2.42pm today.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to extinguish the fire.
“Firefighters left the scene, handing the premises back to the owners at 4.12pm.”
