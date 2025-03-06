Residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed following reports of a moorland fire.

Six fire crews from Derbyshire and West Yorkshire are currently tackling the blaze at a moorland in the area of Holme Moss in the High Peak.

This comes after Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received a ‘high number’ of calls regarding a ‘smoke plume’ earlier today (Thursday, March 6).

In an appeal to local residents, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please keep your doors and windows closed if you are effected and avoid the area.”