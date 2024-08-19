Derbyshire police appeal for dashcam footage after two bikers die in A6 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a fatal crash in Derbyshire yesterday are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes at around 10.18am on Sunday 18 August.

The collision, which occurred near Tom Thorn, involved two motorbikes and a car. Two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

It was the second tragedy on Derbyshire roads in a matter of minutes, after three people died following another multi-vehicle crash on Derbyshire roads

Police were called to reports of the collision on the A53 Buxton to Leek road just outside Buxton at around 9.45am yesterday (Sunday 18 August). The collision involved three Ducati motorbikes, a van and a car.

A Derbyshire police statement said: “Three motorcyclists, all men in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are aware and our thoughts with them.

“The driver of the van, and two people from the car, were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage.”

If you can help with their investigations, contact the using any of these methods: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.