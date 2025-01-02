Derbyshire fire crews issue appeal to drivers - after cars trapped on flooded roads

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:41 GMT
Firefighters have issued an appeal to drivers following a busy night on flooded roads.

Glossop On Call fire and rescue crews had a busy New Year’s night responding to a variety of incidents, including calls regarding cars on flooded roads across High Peak.

Firefighters rescued three individuals trapped in a vehicle stuck on a flooded road and and brought another car from flood water to safety.

Following the incident a spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station said: “Attending incidents like this uses up valuable life saving resources that could be needed elsewhere. Please do not ignore road closures and plan journeys carefully during adverse weather conditions.”

Related topics:DerbyshireHigh Peak
