Derbyshire fire crews issue appeal to drivers - after cars trapped on flooded roads

Glossop On Call fire and rescue crews had a busy New Year’s night responding to a variety of incidents, including calls regarding cars on flooded roads across High Peak.
Firefighters rescued three individuals trapped in a vehicle stuck on a flooded road and and brought another car from flood water to safety.
Following the incident a spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station said: “Attending incidents like this uses up valuable life saving resources that could be needed elsewhere. Please do not ignore road closures and plan journeys carefully during adverse weather conditions.”
1. Rescue
Glossop On Call fire and rescue crew had a busy New Year’s night responding to a variety of incidents, including calls regarding cars facing issues on flooded roads. Photo: Glossop Fire Station
2. Glossop fire crews rescue people stuck in cars on flooded roads
Firefighters rescued three individuals trapped in a vehicle stuck on a flooded road and and brought another car from flood water to safety. Photo: Glossop Fire Station
3. Glossop fire crews rescue people stuck in cars on flooded roads
Following the incident a spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station urged drivers to not ignore road closures during floods. Photo: Glossop Fire Station
4. Glossop fire crews rescue people stuck in cars on flooded roads
A spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station said that attending incidents like this uses up valuable life saving resources that could be needed elsewhere. Photo: Glossop Fire Station
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.