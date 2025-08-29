Cyclist looses consciousness after fall near popular Derbyshire reservoir during family Peak District trip
Mountain rescue volunteers and ambulance service attended an incident near Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District.
The incident took place shortly after midday on Wednesday, August 26 when a family on a bike ride around Ladybower Reservoir had their day interrupted after one of the cyclists took a tumble.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident and shortly arrived at the scene.
Mountain rescue volunteers found that the injured cyclist suffered ‘quite extensive grazing’ and a period of unconsciousness.
After initial care, the casualty was loaded onto the stretcher for the short trip to the awaiting ambulance.