Building evacuated after blaze breaks out at Derbyshire factory
Derbyshire firefighters were called to the fire at a commercial property, understood to be the Federal Mogul Friction Products site, on Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-frith
A Fire Service spokesperson said: “ Firefighters with six fire engines, a water carrier, command unit and an aerial ladder platform from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are dealing with the incident following a call at 06.42 hours this morning.
"All site employees have been safely evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. If you can see or smell smoke, please avoid the area. Please avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.