Blaze breaks out in Buxton town centre as fire service called to scene of incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 16:25 BST
A fire has broken out in Buxton town centre today – with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service currently at the scene.

Photos taken this afternoon show that a fire has broken out in Spring Gardens, Buxton – close to the Miltons Tap pub.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently at the scene of the incident – with a fire engine on site and a cordon in place.

DFRS have been approached for comment, and this story will be updated with any further details.

A fire has broken out in Buxton this afternoon. Credit: Joseph Torkington

A fire has broken out in Buxton this afternoon. Credit: Joseph Torkington Photo: Joseph Torkington

