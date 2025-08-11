Air ambulance and mountain rescue crews attended an incident in the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports that a person had ‘fallen and sustained a serious head injury’ at Middle Black Clough, a waterfall in the Peak District.

Given the challenging terrain and the potential for significant trauma, both an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon assessment by air ambulance medics, it was determined that the casualty was in a remarkably good condition considering the length of the fall.

Last night Glossop Mountain Rescue Team volunteers were called reports that a person had fallen and sustained a serious head injury at Middle Black Clough, a waterfall in the Peak District.

The team were then able to assist the casualty to the road head, where he received further evaluation from land ambulance personnel before being transported to hospital for continued monitoring.

A spokesperson for Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) said: “We extend our sincere thanks to our colleagues at North West Air Ambulance and the Coastguard for their swift response in what initially appeared to be a highly complex extraction.

"We also appreciate the support of Woodhead Mountain Rescue, who were stood down once the situation was reassessed and found to be less urgent than first anticipated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mountain rescue team has also launched an appeal to drivers after inconsiderate parking restricted access to the site of the incident, causing delays.

A spokesperson for GMRT added: “"If you're planning a visit to the Black Clough waterfalls, please park with care and consideration. Last night, emergency vehicles faced significant delays due to obstructive parking.

"Ensuring clear access isn’t just a courtesy – it can be critical in life-threatening situations. If parking is limited, consider alternative transport or visiting at quieter times. Your cooperation helps keep everyone safe.”