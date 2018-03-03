EMAS issues warning about reduced Patient Transport Service due to severe weather

The East Midlands Ambulance Service has revealed that its Derbyshire Patient Transport Service and hospital clinics will only be transporting patients leaving hospital and those with appointments for vital treatment such as chemotherapy and dialysis.

An EMAS spokesman said: “Due to the continued severe weather conditions, this weekend our Derbyshire non-emergency Patient Transport Service will only be transporting patients leaving hospital, and those with appointments for vital treatment such as chemotherapy and dialysis.

Hospital clinics and our Derbyshire PTS call centre are contacting patients where possible, but please help us by sharing this message with anyone who uses our service.

The Derbyshire PTS Booking Line is available on 0300 300 3434 and the team will answer any questions.