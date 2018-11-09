Violinist Lizzie Ball and chef Max Fischer to receive honorary degrees in Buxton

Internationally-renowned violinist Lizzie Ball and Peak District restauranteur and chef Max Fischer are to receive honorary degrees from the University of Derby.

The pair will be honoured during Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Buxton’s Devonshire Dome.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell, vice chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “Lizzie and Max can both call Derbyshire and the Peak District ‘home’, and they have enjoyed great success because of their devotion to their crafts.

"They also exemplify two of the university’s values: being bold and striving for brilliance.”

Born in Hathersage and a former pupil of Lady Manners School in Bakewell, Lizzie has collaborated and toured around the world with some of the biggest names in the music business.

She has also developed a unique brand called Classical Kicks to promote classical music to wider audiences across the world.

Max Fischer has earned a national reputation for excellence in his field. Fischer’s restaurant in Baslow earned its first Michelin Star in 1994 and has retained it ever since.

Max now focuses on gardening and growing the produce which is used in his acclaimed restaurant at Baslow Hall.