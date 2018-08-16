Smiles all round as New Mills School students collect their A-level results

There were plenty of proud smiles at New Mills School this morning as A-level students received their results.

Many students exceeded their target grades or university offers and will head off to universities across the country, studying subjects as diverse as Japanese, music, ecology and conservation and law.

New Mills School students celebrate their results.

Headteacher Debbie McGloin said: “Mornings like this remind us why we join the teaching profession.

"Playing such a vital part in opening doors for young people and helping them step out into the wider world and achieve their ambitions is what it is all about”.

Student Mia Rothwell achieved A*, A, A and B grades and goes on to study History at Somerville College Oxford.

She said: “I am very, very happy” and added “I need to start doing some serious reading now!”

Students at New Mills School have been celebrating excellent A-level results

Rose Bartels, James Stubbs, Isobel Harwood all had unconditional offers from their chosen universities and between them they achieved 4A*, 5A and 3 B grades.

New Mills School also had excellent success in arts subjects with 100 per cent of music students achieving a grade B or above. Students will now be going to on to study music at prestigious conservatoires and universities.

Media Studies students also excelled themselves with over 80 per cent getting grade A or A* and no student achieving less than a B.

Mr Harbord, Faculty Team Leader and Media teacher, said he was very proud that a third of his students are going on to train in Film and TV Production.

He added: “They did so well because of the effort and originality that they put into their practical coursework. I know that they will go from strength to strength as film makers”.

English Literature was also a strength with one third of students achieving the prestigious A* grade.

The school said it was also delighted that some students are leaving ready to serve in the RAF or to train for the police force.

Mrs McGloin added: “This is has been an exciting and happy day for New Mills School.

"Whether they are pursuing academic study, creative endeavour or public service, I am proud that our teachers have been so influential in helping these young people take the next steps towards achieving their ambitions.”

