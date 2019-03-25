High Peak school ‘delighted’ with outstanding ratings from Ofsted

Staff at a school near Buxton are ‘delighted’ after it was rated outstanding in key areas by Ofsted in a latest inspection.

Peak Dale Primary School was given the watchdog’s highest rating for personal development, behaviour and welfare and leadership and management.

Staff and pupils at Peak Dale Primary School celebrate their latest Ofsted report.

An inspector wrote how the ethos of the school was ‘exceptionally positive - underpinned by strong values, a dedicated team of staff and high expectations for all’.

They wrote: “The headteacher’s principled leadership across all aspects of the school’s provision has created a compelling vision and inclusive culture within the school.

“Staff and pupils strive to support this culture and benefit from high-quality relationships in the process.

“The strength of this ethos is apparent as soon as you enter the school.”

The report also stated ‘the development of pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural themes lies at the heart of the school’s work’ and staff had ‘embedded a strong culture of vigilance’ which meant pupils felt safe and happy at school.

Headteacher Helen Stamp said: “We are delighted with the report for our amazing school.

“My thanks to everyone involved for their hard work, dedication, compassion and enthusiasm - our children are all superstars.”

Although the school was rated good overall and marked outstanding in two areas, inspectors pointed out that ‘too few pupils achieve at the higher standard particularly in writing and mathematics’.

However they added that leaders at the school - which has 68 pupils aged four to 11 - were ‘acting to resolve this weakness’.

To read the full report, visit files.api.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50062075.