Pupils at Chinley Primary School have produced a wonderful display to commemorate Remembrance Sunday and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Jan Glover, deputy headteacher, said: “Every child at school has contributed to our weeping window display.

“Just like the children, each poppy is different and looks very small when standing alone.

“However, when they all come together, just like the children at school, they’re amazing.”