Buxton reunion of former Silverlands Secondary School for Girls pupils

A reunion has taken place in Buxton of former pupils of Silverlands Secondary School for Girls.

The ladies met at The King’s Head on Thursday, October 18, to reminisce and swap stories.

The newly-built Silverlands Girls School on Peveril Road. Solomons View was built on the site in the 1990s.

Ex-pupil Margery Sherwood, of Queens Avenue in Buxton, said: “Quite a few of our friends who were with us at our first and second reunions have not been able to be with us this time.

“All of them have been in our thoughts.”

The ladies all started at Silverlands school in September 1949, at the age of 11, after attending primary schools in Buxton and surrounding villages.

The site of the former Silverlands Girls School today.

Margery recalls: “It was a big adventure for us all, lots of new things to be learning, including French and Domestic Science.

“We had a smart brown uniform complete with a beret which had a very nice badge, a silver ‘S’ embroidered on it.”

Silverlands school was opened by the 10th Duke of Devonshire in 1938 and eventually joined with Cavendish Girls’ School to form Buxton Girls’ School.

In turn, this became part of the coeducational Buxton Community School in the early 1990s.

A party on the final day at the Silverlands school site in 1990, which by then formed part of Buxton Girls' School.

The building surplus to requirements, Silverlands school was knocked down and a housing estate built in its place.

Margery added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Gaynor Bloor (Hallam) and Pauline Manning (Sheldon) for getting us together again.”