Edale Mountain Rescue carry 250kg gas bottle up a hill for an Armistice beacon

Edale Mountain Rescue team carried a 250kg gas bottle up a hill on a stretcher to fuel an Armistice beacon.
The beacon was one of 1,000 beacons lit across Britain to commemorate the end of the end of World War 1 yesterday, November Sunday 11.
A spokesman from Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: "The team have finished the day of remembrance helping to transport and erect an Armistice Beacon on a local hill. The parish council approached us for assistance, as 2 50kg gas bottles needed taking up the hill.
"Team members used our Bell stretcher to help with the logistics, and assisted those present in the ceremony of remembrance."