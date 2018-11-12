Edale Mountain Rescue carry 250kg gas bottle up a hill for an Armistice beacon

Edale Mountain Rescue team carried a 250kg gas bottle up a hill on a stretcher to fuel an Armistice beacon.

The beacon was one of 1,000 beacons lit across Britain to commemorate the end of the end of World War 1 yesterday, November Sunday 11.

The beacon

A spokesman from Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: "The team have finished the day of remembrance helping to transport and erect an Armistice Beacon on a local hill. The parish council approached us for assistance, as 2 50kg gas bottles needed taking up the hill.

"Team members used our Bell stretcher to help with the logistics, and assisted those present in the ceremony of remembrance."

The gas canister