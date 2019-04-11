Dry Thursday comes with some sunny spells

The East Midlands is set to experience a dry day today (Thursday, April 11), with some sunny spells throughout the day.

Early frost across the hills will clear and bring cloud across the region however scattered sun will be present.

Cloudy today.

The Met Office said: "Early frost will clear, then cloud will increase at times during the day, although with some sunny spells likely as well. Remaining dry with mainly light easterly winds, but feeling rather chilly. Maximum temperature 10C.

"Remaining dry through the evening and night with variable cloud and light winds, but breezier along coasts. A frost will reform, mainly in rural areas away from coasts. Minimum temperature -2 °C."

The forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend said: "Early frost will clear on Friday, leading to a dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. Feeling rather cold as the easterly breeze picks up, brisk near coasts. A frost will return overnight. Maximum temperature 11C.

"Mainly dry with variable cloud and sunny spells on the weekend, with isolated showers. Feeling rather cold in the southeasterly breeze, becoming strong on coasts. Frosty inland during the night time periods."