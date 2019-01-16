'Drunk' men made sexually inappropriate comments to young women on Buxton train

Young women travelling on a Buxton train were left feeling "intimidated" after two men made sexually inappropriate comments.

The British Transport Police are investigating the incident which happened on a train between Stockport and Buxton.

The men police would like to contact.

A police spokesman said: "The young women felt intimidated and concerned by the men’s behaviour."

"Both men are believed to have been intoxicated and then left the train at Buxton station."

Officers believe the men shown in this CCTV image may have information.

The incident happened on November 2, at 3,48pm.

If you know who they are contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 375 of 02/11/2018.