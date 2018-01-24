Drug fiend is put back behind bars

A repeat offender is back behind bars after he was caught with a large amount of the synthetic cannabinoid dubbed the “zombie-drug”.

Derby Crown Court, sitting at Derby magistrates’ court, heard on January 18 that Wayne Larkin, 35, of St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield, was arrested by police on Knifesmithgate after he had recently been on licence from prison but was recalled after breaching his conditions.

Officers found two separate quantities of synthetic cannabis on Larkin which totalled 41g, according to the court.

James Bide-Thomas, prosecuting, said Larkin had been released from prison on licence after being jailed for theft but was recalled after breaching his conditions.

He was arrested on December 28 after failing to appear at court and he was tried in his absence and found guilty of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply. Larkin, who has committed previous drug offences, later admitted failing to surrender to court.

Emma Coverley, for Larkin, said her client had been a homeless addict but he is no longer using drugs.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC sentenced Larkin to 12 months of custody. Synthetic cannabinoid drugs have become otherwise known as Spice or Mamba and have been dubbed a “zombie-drug” after many of those using the substance have been found collapsed.