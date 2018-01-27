Drug-driver lost control near Tibshelf Services after a motorway collision

A drug-driver who was spotted losing control of his car after a collision on the M1 motorway had been given a tablet by pals who were concerned he had been depressed.

Cameron Gutherie, 19, was involved in the collision with another vehicle on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, according to Chesterfield magistrates’ court, and he was directed by Highways officers to drive to Tibshelf Service Station.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told the hearing on January 17: “Initially, Highways officers were dispatched to a two vehicle, non-injury minor collision on the M1 southbound carriageway near Tibshelf Services.

“Both vehicles had stopped to exchange details and they were advised to travel to the service area to get them off the motorway.

“But Mr Gutherie appeared to be unable to drive in a straight line and Highways officers noticed the Vauxhall Corsa mount a kerb and stall and there was a wheel-spin and the car sped off in the direction of the car park.

“He appeared unable to stand up and was advised to remain seated in his car and police were called and the defendant appeared to fall asleep and he remained like that until police arrived at 7.50am.”

Mrs Bickley added that police had to wake Gutherie and they felt that he appeared intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Gutherie completed a road-side drink-drive test which was negative but traces of a drug were found in his system after a blood test.

Mrs Bickley confirmed that the drug Alprazolam was found in Gutherie’s system which can have side effects including drowsiness and nausea.

Alprazolam is sued to treat anxiety orders.

Business management student Gutherie, of Sutton Road, Church Broughton, Derby, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs after the incident on October 22.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod said the defendant has a history of depression and he had been to a party and he was feeling down and his friends had advised him to leave and had given him a tablet to make him feel better.

Magistrates fined Gutherie £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.