Drug debt couple stole hundreds of pounds of booze during a Tesco trolley raid

A couple who got sucked into heroin addiction and built up an insurmountable drug debt resorted to stealing a trolley full of booze from a supermarket.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 21, how Emily Senior, 26, and Martin John Smith, 35, struck at Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, and stole £483 worth of goods.

Prosecuting solicitor Justine Claxton said: “Both attended the store and were identified on security cameras and they were watched going into the store with a trolley and empty Bags for Life.

“They went into the spirits aisle and loaded up with bottles of spirit and then they left the store and went through the check-out before they got to the door where they were detained by members of staff.”

Senior told police she has a medical problem and has subsequently become dependent on heroin to cope with the pain and Sykes claimed to officers he had not left the store when they were stopped in an effort to reduce his responsibility.

However, both pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on March 6.

The court also heard that the offence was committed while Senior and Sykes, of Church Street, Staincross, Barnsley, are still subject to a previously imposed community order.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said up until this year neither of the defendants had been convicted of any offences.

He added that Senior has been suffering with significant bad health after she was diagnosed with a hole in her bowel and has had to undergo 24 different surgeries.

Mr Strelley explained Senior has been in a lot of pain and after she was taken off opiate-based medication normal pain killers were not helping so she started using heroin and crack cocaine.

Sykes also became embroiled in the use of drugs as well, according to Mr Strelley, and this led to drug debts and offending.

Magistrates revoked the defendants’ current community order and sentenced them both to a new 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

They were both fined £35 each and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge each.