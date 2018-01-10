Drink-driver is caught after a tip-off to police

Police caught a drink-driver after they received a tip-off she would be leaving a pub over the legal limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 2 how Michelle Buxton, 48, was stopped in Codnor and was over the drink-drive limit. Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said someone tipped-off police Buxton would be leaving a pub over the limit so officers stopped her and she admitted she had consumed three pints.

Buxton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on December 7, 2017. Ande Hunter, defending, said Buxton, of Cromford Road, Heanor, had gone to the pub after a distressing meeting over the future care of her daughter. Magistrates fined Buxton £138 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.