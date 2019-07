Motorists have been advised to avoid the A623 at Tideswell as there is an overturned lorry.

Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT have posted these dramatic pictures.

Overturned lorries

The crash was on the A623 just past Tideswell crossroads near Manchester Road.

Police say the road will be closed from 15.30 for at least two hours .From Barmoor Clough roundabout and Tideswell crossroads.

To avoid delays use an alternative route.