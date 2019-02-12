Dramatic mock car crash in Buxton highlights consequences of dangerous driving

Buxton and Leek College students staged a mock car crash along with firefighters - highlighting dangerous driving.

The public services students played the roles of witnesses and the injured accompanied by live commentary.

One of the college’s young actors played dead while others had life-threatening injuries, realistically portrayed with the help of stage make-up by the college’s media make-up students.

As the accident unfolded police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances arrived as they would at a real-life scene.

The reenactment took place as Buxton’s Devonshire Road was closed and was part of a campaign to reduce the number of road casualties and deaths in the High Peak area.

Public services tutor Hayley Mardle praised her students for acting the part of witnesses and victims.

She said: “They were very brave to take part in such a realistic traffic collision and be cut out of the vehicles.”

The demonstration followed an earlier film screening at the Devonshire Dome which screened shocking real-life footage of teenagers using mobile phones which went on to cause near fatal smashes.

Operations manager Nadia Shalan thanked Derbyshire Constabulary and Fire Rescue for the dramatic demonstration.