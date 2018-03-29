Door at Derbyshire home nailed shut and set alight

Detectives are investigating a serious incident at a Derbyshire house in which a front door was nailed shut and set alight.

On the evening of Friday, March 23, someone used a nail gun to secure the door of a house in Maguire Avenue in Hadfield before pushing a lit piece of paper through the letterbox.

Two people were inside the house at the time. No one was injured.

Two men in a white van, who could be responsible, were seen outside the house at around 8pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Jonathan Lowes on 101, quoting reference 18000133329.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the 'Contact Us' section of the police website.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.