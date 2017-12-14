Don't Tell The Bride is looking for couples to take part in new series

Engaged couples could be given thousands to plan their dream wedding if they apply to take part in E4's Don't Tell The Bride.

Successful applicants for the show will be given £13,000 and three weeks to organise their big day - but the groom must plan wedding while having no contact with the bride-to-be.

Don’t Tell The Bride is back in the New Year with some brand new episodes on E4 and will feature weddings underwater, on a rollercoaster, and a groom who loves to prank his bride-to-be. (Thankfully she had a sense of humour).

A spokesman for E4 said: "We are also back casting for a new series with weddings happening throughout 2018.

"Christmas and New Year appear to be engagement season, and what better time to get engaged than surrounded by family and friends ready to celebrate."

Couples can apply via the Channel 4 Take Part website or via this link www.tiny.cc/DTTBCASTING