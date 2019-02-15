Dog stolen three years ago is reunited with owners after being found on Derbyshire road

A dog stolen three years ago has been reunited with its owners - after being found on a Derbyshire road.

The bulldog, named Primrose, had been reported missing in 2016.

A bulldog like Primrose (stock image)

She was found by police officers on the A57 Snake Pass in the early hours of Wednesday February 6 and taken to Victoria Vets in Glossop.

The dog's microchip was checked and it was found she had been stolen in 2016 from Sheffield when she was just a puppy.

Checks by vets found markings around her ankles which indicated she may have been kept tied up and could have given birth to a puppy.

And thanks to the microchip, she was then able to be reunited with her owners.

"The chip was registered to a vets in Sheffield," a spokesperson for Victoria Vets said.

"We sent an email to the owner not expecting to hear anything and then she called to say she had been stolen 18 months ago out of the garden when she was six months old.

"She reported it to police but not the microchip company.

"The couple came to pick her up. She recognised the man straight away, they were both chuffed."

Primrose is now on skin treatment and recovering well.

Glossopdale Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "A story with a happy ending."