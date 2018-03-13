Does your family have links with Battle of Amiens?

Descendants of soldiers who fought at the Battle of Amiens are invited to mark the centenary of a conflict which saw one of the greatest advances of the First World War.

Six hundred tickets are available for family members to attend a commemorative event on August 8 at Amiens Cathedral, France.

The event will tell the story of the Battle of Amiens which heralded the Hundred Days Offensive and the path to the Armistice in November 1918.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “We have a duty to tell the stories of those who lived and fought in the First World War and to keep their memories alive. I encourage all those with a connection to the Battle of Amiens or the war on the Western Front during the summer of 1918 to apply for tickets to the commemorations this summer.”

Described by German General, Erich Ludendorff as the black day of the German Army, Amiens started on August 8, 1918, and lasted three days. It marked the beginning of the Hundred Days offensive that eventually won the war. The Allied forces, composed of British, Australian, Canadian, French and American soldiers, advanced over seven miles on the first day of the battle.

Those with a connection to the Battle of Amiens can apply for tickets to attend the ceremony inside Amiens Cathedral on August 8. Visit www.gov.uk/guidance/ amiens100

