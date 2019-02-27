Disley crash woman was allegedly four times over the limit say police

A 37 year old woman driver was arrested after police found her allegedly more than four times over the limit.

Police were called to a Road traffic collision on Buxton road, Disley on Saturday at 1am after reports that a Mini Cooper has collided with a number of stationary vehicles.

The driver of the mini was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol after providing a roadside reading of nearly four times the legal limit.

A 37-year-old woman has been released under investigation pending further enquiries