Dickensian market returns to Buxton's Octagon this weekend

Buxton's famous Dickensian market returns to its original home this weekend - and organisers couldn't be more excited.

The re-opening of the Pavilion Gardens Octagon after a £3million facelift means the event can return to its roots with a traditional indoor street market feel and live entertainment throughout the day.

The market will open at 10.15am on Saturday and run until 4.15pm.

"We’re thrilled to be back in the Octagon," said Alan Barrow, chairman of the High Peak Mayoral Charity, which organises the market.

"We have staged the market at other venues while the Octagon was being refurbished but this means we can have more stalls and of course our traditional entertainment.

"We're so pleased."

The market will allow dozens of local charities to set up stalls selling Christmas gifts and other fundraising items.

In the past 25 years, the markets have raised more than £150,000 for local causes - helped by many businesses which also give their support

With a varied programme of live music, the market aims to set the scene for Christmas.

Buxton's iconic Octagon hall reopened its doors to the public at the end of September - nearly three years after the Grade II-listed building was shut.

The Octagon closed in October, 2015, and repairs started in 2017 after exploratory and investigation works showed the roof of the property, which dates back to the 1870s, was dangerously unsafe.

Since then a new steel beam has been installed to support the historic columns.

