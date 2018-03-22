Derbyshire woman dubbed ‘world’s biggest fan’ after meeting more than 500 celebrities

A Derbyshire woman has been dubbed the ‘world’s biggest fan’ after meeting and posing for pictures with more than 500 A-list celebrities.

Sarah Winterman, 25, has racked up more than 20,000 Twitter and Instagram followers snapping photos with her favourite actors and musicians.

The babysitter has been attending four events a month for nine years in a bid to rub shoulders with the rich and famous - and is even on first name terms with some of the stars.

She has met everyone from Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding to Jennifer Lawrence and Paris Hilton.

Sarah said: “I’ve been meeting celebrities for nearly nine years.

“I go to about four events a month, and have probably met more than 500 of them.

“It’s now one of my hobbies that I enjoy a lot.

“I went as a one-off in 2009 and it just went from there.

“I enjoy the buzz of seeing celebrities and all the experiences and memories I’ve created.

“I mostly meet them at events, like award ceremonies and premieres, but there’s been the odd time that I’ve run into celebs on the street or at hotels when they’re doing promotional work.

“My favourites are Anne Hathaway, Ryan Reynolds, Keira Knightley and Katy Perry, who I’ve met the most.

“The nicest were probably Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Mark Hamill, and the rudest I’ve met were Benicio Del Toro, John Lithgow and Laverne Cox.”

Sarah’s success has made her a social media star, with 22,500 Twitter followers, including Ellen DeGeneres.

She said she has even made a whole new group of friends while attending red carpet events,

Sarah, from Swadlincote, added: “I’ve met new people doing this which I’d now call best friends.

“I get a schedule diary sent to me every month and plan that way in advance what I’d like to attend or who to meet.

“Luckily, I have a job that can be easily covered by someone else when I need to go away or travel.

“Some celebs have recognised me - Anne Hathaway, who I’ve met at least six times, knew who I was by the second meeting.

“She then spoke about me and my friend at an after party, mentioning to fellow cast and guests how sweet we were.”