Derbyshire woman and her child are missing

Derbyshire police are concerned about a missing woman and her child.

Emma Sillett, 41, from Dinting, Glossop, is believed to be with her five-year-old son Jenson Spellman.

She was last seen in McDonalds on the A560 Stockport Road in Hattersleyat 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Emma drives a Black Peugeot 308 and officers are keen to track the car's movements around the Glossop and Tintwistle areas.

Anyone who has seen Emma or has any information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1328 of November 20.