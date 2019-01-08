Derbyshire vet issues warning to dog owners after rise in cases of painful infection

A Derbyshire vet is warning dog owners after a rise in cases of a painful bacterial infection.

Over the last two weeks, Dr John Rosie, founder of the Belper-based mobile veterinary clinic VetCare@Home has seen a higher than normal number of gastroenteritis cases in dogs.

Mr Rosie said he had seen a higher than normal number of cases over the last two weeks

The virus - the inflammation of the stomach and intestines - can cause abdominal discomfort, pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mr Rosie, 37, said he has been treating around five dogs for the virus per week and does not usually see this many cases throughout the rest of the year.

Other veterinary practices are also reported to be treating dogs suffering with the infection.

Mr Rosie said: "We see a lot of people in their own home but there has been a higher number of cases although we don't have the exact diagnosis of what the cause is yet.

"The dogs seem to be responding to the treatment we are giving them.

"We mainly cover Belper but this is just a snapshot is what is going on in the wider area."

Dog owners have also been given advice by Mr Rosie on how to help prevent their pet from contracting a nasty flu bug, which is also prevalent.

He said: "They should wash and disinfect their dog's paws after going out walking in case they pick up anything on their feet."