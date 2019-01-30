Derbyshire roads remain closed due to snow and ice

Derbyshie County Council gritting teams have been out throughout the night gritting all primary and secondary routes in the county, but four roads are still closed this morning.

The roads are: Cat and Fiddle A537, Axe Edge A53, Holme Moss A6024 and Snake Pass A57

A county council spokesperson said: "We’ll be working hard to reopen these roads using snowploughs and gritters, and are hoping to have them open later this morning.

"Ice is the major issue today so please drive with extra care if you are travelling. Some isolated snow showers are expected in the High Peak."

The Met Office has warned of possible travel disruption for Derbyshire on Thursday, and has issued a weather warning for the county. For more on this CLICK HERE

MORE ON THIS: Peak District snow in photos