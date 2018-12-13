Derbyshire residents given Public Health England advise during wintery conditions

With many parts of Derbyshire forecast to receive the first bout of cold this winter this week, residents have been advised about acting wise to keep warm and well.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a weather warning with temperatures set to drop below zero in many places across the country.

Cold weather has been forecast for this weekend.

The Met Office has forecast a short spell of cold for the north east, north west, Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands, and West Midlands.

The cold, which could drop below zero degrees in many places, could also trigger some snowfall.

As a result, Public Health England is urging people all over the country to think about what they can do to keep warm and well during the cold.

Dr Owen Landeg of Public Health England, said: “This cold is likely to arrive late on Thursday and into Friday. Before then it’s really important to think about what you can do to prepare for the cold and protect more vulnerable friends and family from the ill-effects of the cold.

“Ensure they wear lots of thin layers, have plenty of warm food and drinks to stay warm and check weather forecasts before heading out. Also wear shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls.

“When indoors stay warm, heat homes to at least 18C and keep up to date with weather forecast - all of this is particularly important if anyone in the home is very young, 65 or over or has a long term heart or lung condition as they can feel the ill-effects of cold more than the rest of us.”