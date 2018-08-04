Derbyshire police welcomes its latest intake of new recruits

The latest intake of Derbyshire police officers have been sworn into their new roles at the joint police and fire headquarters.

A ceremony, on Thursday, August 2, held at the headquarters in Ripley was overseen by Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton and attended by the friends and family of the new recruits.

They watched as the officers took their oath to uphold the office of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, and received their official powers.

Welcoming the new recruits to the force, Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new officers to Derbyshire Constabulary.

“It’s great to see a new wave of police officers ready to take to the streets of Derbyshire. Each brings their own unique strengths, skills and experiences and will be an asset to the communities they serve.

“It is important that we get fresh ideas from new people coming into the organisation and I believe that these new recruits can do a great job to protect the communities of Derbyshire.”

A former firefighter, an ambulance driver, a nanny and a veterinary nurse were among those to be sworn as Derbyshire police officers.