Derbyshire Police have issued a warning to be on the look out for a HMRC scam.

Police have received a number of calls from members of the public who have been contacted by scam callers alleging to be from HMRC.

Derbyshire Police issue warning over HMRC scam

The calls which are targeting both mobile and landline numbers suggest that the recipient owes money to HMRC.

In some cases callers have been intimidating and aggressive, and threatened the victim with arrest.

The calls are being received from 0300 200 3300 which is an official HMRC number that has been cloned for the purpose of these scam calls.

The police advise that if you receive such a call, do not trust the number displayed on your phone, and to remember that HMRC will never contact you by phone to request payment or threaten you.

This is particularly important at the moment as the deadline for paper tax returns is 31 October and online returns January 30 2019.

If you are in doubt about a call you receive, police advise you to call HMRC back from a different phone and if using a landline always listen for a dial tone before making a call.

You can also contact Derbyshire Constabulary via their social media accounts or calling 101.

If you receive a call of this nature please report it to Action Fraud on Fraud 0300 123 2040 or www.actionfraud.police.uk.