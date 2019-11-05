Derbyshire police issue advice on how to stay safe this Bonfire Night

Derbyshire police are reminding residents of changes in rules regarding fireworks that apply only on Bonfire Night.

For today only, November 5, fireworks are allowed to be set off until midnight, police said.

It's Bonfire Night

And the force has also issued the following advice for anyone hosting a Bonfire Night event, or staying in with pets:

During Bonfire Night you should:

* Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and take them out one at a time

* Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on each firework

* Read the instructions by torch light and not a naked flame and always buy fireworks from a reputable source

* Light fireworks at arm’s length using a safety firework lighter or fuse wick - Stand back after lighting

* NEVER go back to a firework once lit, it still has the potential to go off

* Collect used fireworks with care, douse with water and bury them or place in a metal container

* Keep children and pets away from fireworks and bonfires

* Keep pets indoors

* Take care with sparklers – young children should not handle these

* NEVER throw fireworks

* NEVER keep fireworks in your pocket

* Keep a bucket of water handy.

Alongside this, the RSPCA (England & Wales) have released some tips on how to keep your pets calm during the evening:

* Walk dogs during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off

* Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks

* Put on some music or tv to mask the firework sounds

* Create a quiet space where your cat/dog can feel in control

* Create some hiding places around your home.

For small animals in outdoor hutches:

* Partly cover outside cages and pens with blankets so an area is soundproofed and hidden, but allow another area for the animals to look out

* Provide bedding small animals can burrow in

* Consider bringing them indoors.