Derbyshire Police dog stabbed four times in Riddings is back at work

A Derbyshire Police dog is back at work after he was stabbed four times in July.

PD Axle was attacked with a knife while Derbyshire police were responding to a domestic incident on High Street, Riddings, at about 6.50pm on July 4, after reports of a 'disturbance'.

PD Axle with all of his fur.

PD Axle has "sailed through" a full training assessment this week.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Dog Police said: "Happy news for all our PD Axle supporters...Axle is now operational once more."

Derbyshire police dog stabbed FOUR times with knife during serious incident last night

