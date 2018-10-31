Derbyshire police announce death of police dog Enzo

Derbyshire Police's dog section tweeted last night to say that Enzo had sadly passed away.

PD Enzo was taken ill last night, October 30.

The tweet from Derbyshire Police

The Derbyshire Police dog section tweeted: "PD Enzo came to Derbyshire Constabulary from Gibraltar and found his forever home with his handler and family.

"He was brave, loyal and a best friend and partner.

"He loved being with his family and will be greatly missed.

"Truly a one off."

The police dogs don't just catch criminals, as PD Axle was invited to turn on Crich Tramway Village’s annual ‘Starlight Extravaganza’ illuminations

Tributes have been pouring in on Social media for PD Enzo, including a tweet from Derbyshire Police's armed response unit that said: "We are extremely saddened to hear about the sudden and untimely death of PD Enzo - he was a remarkable dog and you certainly knew when he was on scene.

"We send our best wishes to all the team especially to handler Max, one of the teams longest serving staff members. #RIPEnzo"

And the police contact centre for Derbyshire said: "Sending our love and thoughts, thanks for everything Enzo - Control."

The Dog Section then thanked everybody, saying: "Thank you for your messages and support following the sad loss of PD Enzo.

"Handler Max and family will take great comfort from all your kind words."