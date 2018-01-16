Derbyshire people urged to take up a trekking challenge

A charity is encouraging outgoing fundraisers to show their support for people suffering terminal illness by taking up a trekking challenge this year.

Marie Curie is urging people to make a New Year’s resolution to take part in one of its charity treks and help it continue to provide vital care to people living with long term illnesses.

Marie Curie Trek

Marie Curie community fundraiser Dan Booth commented: “Not only will you feel the buzz the outdoors but, by taking part in a sponsored trek, you will also be enabling Marie Curie to continue caring for people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones through the local Marie Curie nursing service. “

There is a wide variety of exciting treks to chose from, both overseas and abroad, including the Great Wall of China and a bit closer to home in the Peak District.

Marie Curie trek places include training guides, a fundraising pack, a Marie Curie t-shirt and access to a private Facebook group, enabling people to chat to fellow trekkers beforehand - sharing tips and training stories along the way.

Those who are up for the challenge are asked to get in contact with Dan Booth by calling 01332 204221 or emailing daniel.booth@mariecurie.org.uk.

Advice will be on hand to help people find the right trek for them and explain everything they need to know.

For further information on Marie Curie, visit the charity’s website www.mariecurie.org.uk