Derbyshire parents to find out about primary school places - here's what to do if you don't get your preferred choice

Derbyshire parents will find out about their child's primary school place tomorrow (Tuesday).

Offers of places to around 11,000 children will be made by Derbyshire County Council.

Derbyshire parents will hear about their child's primary school place on Tuesday April 16

Of those parents who applied for a reception place by the closing date, 95.3 per cent are due to be offered their first choice school. Overall, 99.1 per cent have been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

And of those who applied for a junior place by the deadline, 96,5 per cent will be offered a place at their first preference school and 98.6 per cent will be offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Councillor Alex Dale, the authority's cabinet member for young people, said: "We're proud of our schools and the firm foundation they give to children just starting out in life.

"We're continuing to drive up standards as well as investing in building improvements across the county.

"Choosing the right primary school for your child is a very important decision and I'd like to thank everyone who applied within the deadline.

"We're pleased that so many families have got their first choice school and I'ld like to also thank our school admissions and transport team for all their hard work processing around 11,000 applications.

"If you still haven't applied for your child's primary school place please get in contact with us as soon as possible - and remember you must give three school preferences."

Parents who provided an email address with their application will receive an email about their child's place by 9.30am tomorrow.

Alternatively, parents can log on to the council's website after 9.30am at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions using their user ID.

The council will post out letters on Tuesday to parents who didn't provide an email address

What happens if my child didn't get a place at their preferred school?

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel.

If your appeal is for a child transferring to a junior school, or starting an infant or primary school and you are told the decision on April 16, you need to submit your appeal by June 3 and your appeal will normally be heard by July 22.

If you are told of an infant, junior or primary decision after 16 April 2019 or it relates to an in-year admission you should submit your appeal within 20 school days of being told that your application was unsuccessful. These appeals will normally be heard within 30 school days of the appeal being lodged.

Information on how to appeal is available online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

Alternatively, call the council's school admissions and transport team on 01629 537479.

Anyone who hasn't yet made an application should do so urgently using the late application facility on the website, or by calling Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 between 8am and 8pm on weekdays (9.30am-4pm on Saturday). Paper application forms are also available from the council's school admissions and transport team on 01629 537479.