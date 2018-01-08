Derbyshire MP Sir Patrick McLoughlin stands down as Tory party chair

Derbyshire MP Sir Patrick McLoughlin has stood down from his role as the Conservative Party chairman as Prime Minister Theresa May continues to reshuffle her cabinet.

Sir Patrick, MP for Derbyshire Dales, had been tipped to leave following a security breach at the Tory Party conference.

He has been in the cabinet for eight years, having previously served as secretary of state for transport.

Brandon Lewis has taken his place as the new Conservative Party chairman.

Mr Lewis has been the MP for Great Yarmouth since 2010 and is a qualified barrister and a company director.