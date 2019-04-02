Derbyshire hotel to close this autumn

A Derbyshire hotel is to close this autumn.

Hassop Hall Hotel - a 17th century, Grade II-listed building which is situated near Bakewell - has been sold.

In a statement, previous owners Richard and Tom Chapman said: "Hassop Hall has been sold and will cease trading and close on September 29.

"The new owner intends to return the property to a private house.

"We shall continue to give our customers the level of service and professionalism which we have always done, and as soon as possible in the coming weeks we will be contacting anyone who has made a booking/enquiry for September 30 onwards.

"In the meantime if you have not heard from us, do get in touch at any time on 01629 640488 or by email - hassophallhotel@btconnect.com.

"The decision to sell Hassop was a difficult one for us to make but we feel that it is the right time.

"We appreciate and thank you all for the support you have given the Chapman family and our staff at Hassop for over 40 years."