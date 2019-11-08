Derbyshire floods in pictures: Torrential rain leads to tragedy, flooded homes, chaos on the roads and school closures
Heavy rain has led to major flooding in many parts of Derbyshire - and the tragic death of a woman in Darley Dale.
Her body was recovered from floodwaters on Friday morning after reports that a woman had been swept away in nearby Rowsley.
The play area at Hall Leys Park in Matlock submerged in floodwater.
A police vehicle negotiates floodwaters at Ambergate. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.
The flooded grounds at All Saints' Church, South Wingfield. Photo: Chris Brown.
Floodwater forced the closure of the A617 between the M1 and Horns Bridge roundabout at Chesterfield on Thursday afternoon and Friday. Photo: Brian Eyre.
