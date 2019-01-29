Derbyshire firefighters tackling a number of snow-related road incidents

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned drivers to “be careful” on the roads as a number of major Buxton routes are closed off following snowfall.

Firefighters from four stations attended an incident at Camphill Lane, Great Hucklow, where a large vehicle had overturned.

There is also ongoing incidents at the A515 Newhaven and A5012.

Four major roads into Buxton are currently closed due to the snowfall, including Snake Pass, Cat and Fiddle, Axe Edge and Holme and Moss.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are receiving reports of severe snow conditions affecting roads in some areas of Derbyshire.

“Our crews are currently in attendance at an incident in Great Hucklow which is affected by snow.

The A53 near Axe Edge. Credit F Stop Press.

“Reports of significant snowfall affecting the A515 Newhaven area and A5012 via Gelia.

“Crews from Hathersage, Bradwell, Chapel and Staveley mobilised to a large vehicle overturned in snow on Camphill Lane, Great Hucklow.

“One person has been extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.

“Police and ambulance personnel also in attendance.

“Drivers should be careful in these conditions.”

Drivers have been warned that the road closures could be in place for the rest of today.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council, which oversees the county’s highways, said: “We’ve got gritting crews doing what they can to re-open them.

“At the moment the snow is mainly on higher ground.

“The next update is 7pm this evening, unless we hear that more roads are closed, or roads currently closed re-open.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice is expected to remain in place for most of tonight.

